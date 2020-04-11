Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.14.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,768. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.