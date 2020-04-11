Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVAX. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.06.

DVAX stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,651. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 625.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

