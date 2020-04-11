Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.47. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 25,680 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

