Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.0178 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $204,617.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.04946467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009713 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.