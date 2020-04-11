DubaiCoin Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $202,840.60 and $302.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005291 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.