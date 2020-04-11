Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.03

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $4.90. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 79,774 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $344.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.23.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

