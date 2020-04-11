Donaco International (ASX:DNA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Donaco International Ltd (ASX:DNA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Donaco International shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 149,380 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

Donaco International Company Profile (ASX:DNA)

Donaco International Limited engages in the leisure and hospitality businesses in the Asia Pacific region. It operates Star Vegas Resort & Club, a casino and hotel complex comprising approximately 100 gaming tables, 1500 slot machines, and 385 hotel rooms in Poipet, Cambodia on the border with Thailand; and Aristo International Hotel, a boutique casino comprising 400 hotel rooms in northern Vietnam, on the border with Yunnan Province, China.

