Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UFS. Bank of America lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Domtar from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.08.

UFS stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 760,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

