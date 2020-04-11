Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOMO. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 1,079,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.87. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Domo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Domo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Domo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Domo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

