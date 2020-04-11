Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.58

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.58 and traded as low as $28.07. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Discovery Inc Series B alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

About Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.