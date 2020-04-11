Digitex Futures (DGTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $38.82 million and $1.05 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 314.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.02700757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

