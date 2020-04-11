Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 531,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.06. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $408,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,528 shares of company stock worth $1,950,359 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

