Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Raised to $38.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 531,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,113. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,359. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.