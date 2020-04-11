Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. 531,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.06. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,528 shares of company stock worth $1,950,359 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.