Diamond Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003082 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. Diamond has a market capitalization of $726,868.59 and $230.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002248 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,455,402 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

