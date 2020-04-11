Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.16 ($42.05).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €35.05 ($40.76). 934,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.35.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.