Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.21 ($25.83).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of ETR:DEQ traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €12.85 ($14.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.77. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a twelve month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.99 and a 200 day moving average of €23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.