Deutsche Bank Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $170.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $205.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

UNP stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.73. 4,535,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

