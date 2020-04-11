Deutsche Bank Cuts Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 5,650

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,650 ($74.32) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Ferguson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,058.71 ($79.70).

LON FERG opened at GBX 5,300 ($69.72) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,814.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,533.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

