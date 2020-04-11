Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.19 ($44.41).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €29.92 ($34.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

