Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. 104,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,834. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

