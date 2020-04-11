Dero Market Cap Hits $3.11 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $470,263.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,621,376 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

