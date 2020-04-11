DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

