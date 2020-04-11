DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $49.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5,641.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

