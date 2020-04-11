DEEX Price Hits $0.0077 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $437,582.74 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000297 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

