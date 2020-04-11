DCC (LON:DCC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,312 ($109.34) to GBX 8,963 ($117.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,234 ($95.16).

LON DCC opened at GBX 5,358 ($70.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,155.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,288.40.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

