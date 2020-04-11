DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,401. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,598 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 758,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.