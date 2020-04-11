DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.58

Shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and traded as low as $7.18. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 5,182 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on DVDCY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.