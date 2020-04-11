Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. 2,737,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,213,574 shares of company stock valued at $48,473,991 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datadog (DDOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.