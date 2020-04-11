DA Davidson Trims Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Target Price to $50.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $89.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.75.

BLKB traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,158,000 after purchasing an additional 229,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackbaud by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

