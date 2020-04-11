DA Davidson Lowers MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $41.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MasTec by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,043,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MasTec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,757,000 after purchasing an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

