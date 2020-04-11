DA Davidson Downgrades NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Neutral

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGOV. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get NIC alerts:

NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 688,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. NIC has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. NIC’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 126,201 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIC by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NIC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of NIC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.