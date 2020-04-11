D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 169 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.05 million and a P/E ratio of 20.86. D4t4 Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.08). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

