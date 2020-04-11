CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.