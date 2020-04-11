CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after buying an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

