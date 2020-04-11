Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curtiss-Wright expects to benefit from increasing trade activity and rising need for replacing aging fleet with new jets in the commercial aerospace market. Ample scope for increased nuclear power adoption worldwide should boost Curtiss-Wright’s power segment. Curtiss-Wright provides Reactor Coolant Pumps (RCPs) and control rod drive mechanisms to China'sWestinghouse AP1000 reactor. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, cheap natural gas price may hurt the near-term prospects of nuclear power industry, thereby affecting the company’s growth. Further, expanded tariff on import of aluminum may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks like Curtiss-Wright. A comparative analysis of the company’s forward EV/SALES ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CW. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Curtiss-Wright from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of CW traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.03. 313,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,899. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

