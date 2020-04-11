Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cubic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cubic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

Cubic stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,681. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

