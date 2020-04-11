CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 2,393,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,548. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 372,744 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $80,499,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $63,243,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

