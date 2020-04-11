CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $75.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.18.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.00. 5,150,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

