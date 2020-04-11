Cryptoindex.com 100 Market Capitalization Reaches $32.13 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $83,060.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00007541 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.49 or 0.04856059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036865 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

