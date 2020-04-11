CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. 973,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

