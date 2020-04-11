Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,010 ($26.44) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,060 ($27.10) to GBX 1,991 ($26.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,910 ($25.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,865.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74).

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

