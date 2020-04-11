Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $72.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 5,313,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,967. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

