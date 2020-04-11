Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $72.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.36.
Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 5,313,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,967. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92.
In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.