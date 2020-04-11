Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. CIBC lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 4,602,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,549. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,362,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

