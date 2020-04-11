Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €26.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.29 ($34.06).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €25.18 ($29.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €26.84 and its 200-day moving average is €30.18. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.20. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($46.50).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

