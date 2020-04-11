Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.39

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and traded as low as $15.10. Credit Corp Group shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 1,184,757 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is A$29.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $894.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.10%.

In related news, insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$33.00 ($23.40), for a total value of A$660,000.00 ($468,085.11). Also, insider Trudy Vonhoff bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$35.41 ($25.11) per share, with a total value of A$38,949.90 ($27,624.04). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $430,710 and sold 89,412 shares valued at $3,236,404.

About Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP)

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

