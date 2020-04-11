CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.01. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.34.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

