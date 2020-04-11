Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $1.95. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 11,498 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $353.81 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

