Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 1,318,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,796. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.