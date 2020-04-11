Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CAAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corporacion America Airports from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Corporacion America Airports stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 350,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.50. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.